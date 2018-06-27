BELMONT — A Laconia woman riding a motorcycle remained hospitalized Tuesday after being injured in a traffic accident Sunday.
Kristi Liebau, 34, of Laconia, was still a patient at Concord Hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, but a hospital spokesman said he could not report her condition.
Liebau suffered leg and head injuries when the motorcycle she was on collided with a Jeep driven by Katherine Tyler, 48, of Franklin.
The motorcycle, being driven by Jeffrey Cote, 35, of Laconia, was traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) when the Jeep pulled out on the highway directly into the path of the motorcycle, Belmont police reported.
Tyler told officers that she did not see the motorcycle coming when she pulled out onto the roadway near Roberts Car Wash and Laundry at 154 DW Highway. Tyler was cited for failing to yield the right of way, police said.
The motorcycle went down with both occupants and came to rest in the northbound travel lane.
Cote suffered leg injuries, police said.
Investigators ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the crash.
The Jeep Cherokee was damaged in the driver’s front, while the Harley-Davidson motorcycle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.
Belmont police are asking anyone who has information about this event or may have seen the crash to call the Belmont Police Department at 267-8350.
