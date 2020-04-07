LACONIA — The state plans to house COVID-19-positive homeless people from Manchester, Nashua and elsewhere at a building at the Laconia State School, a prospect opposed by local officials, Belknap County Commission Chairman David DeVoy and Mayor Andrew Hosmer said Tuesday.
Sheriff Mike Moyer said it's his understanding that the building could house as many as 50 people as an overflow for other facilities and could be in use as soon as Thursday.
The building is in a complex owned by the state, so the city doesn't have much say in the matter.
"I didn't find out about this until late last night, which first and foremost was very disappointing," Hosmer said.
The state has been involved in a process to redevelop the complex at North Main Street and Meredith Center Road, hoping to turn it into a development that would generate jobs.
"I'm getting an awful lot of feedback from residents in the community who aren't happy and feel blindsided," he said. "This is a piece of property with tremendous expectations for a transfer from the state to private entities.
"Laconia has carried its fair share of the water for the state on that property for over 100 years and once again part of me feels we are being taken advantage of."
DeVoy said commissioners found out Tuesday about the plan to use the Dube Building for homeless people testing positive for COVID-19.
The 22,685-square-foot structure was built in 1969 and was used as a temporary headquarters for the state Marine Patrol in 2016. It is near the access road for Ahern State Park.
Jake Leon, spokesman for the state Health and Human Services Department, did not return requests for comment.
County Administrator Debra Shackett drafted a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday on behalf of the commission, the sheriff and the corrections superintendent.
"That property is directly adjacent to a very popular State park which is used for outdoor recreation," the letter stated. "This park provides an excellent opportunity for people to get outside for much needed fresh air and exercise while maintaining social distancing.
"We are still severely lacking in personal protective equipment for our law enforcement agencies and nursing home. To add this additional pressure at this time will only make our situation more difficult.
"We feel strongly that this plan will only serve to spread the virus to our population, as well as draining our law enforcement resources and ask that other locations be sought for this purpose."
In an interview, DeVoy said a chief concern was that apparently no provision was made for security.
“With no security, how would we stop them from coming and going,” DeVoy said. “Ninety percent of the homeless population has a substance abuse issue.
“Once they feel better, they will be wandering around looking for the local drug dealer. Now, if they like the Lakes Region better than Manchester and Nashua, they would stay here.”
DeVoy said officials don’t want to see a major increase in the local homeless population.
“They need to stay in Manchester and Nashua and the state needs to find a facility down there,” he said. “Once the word is out that Laconia is the place to ship your homeless, we’ll have a lot more. It will have an effect on jail operations."
Most of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have come from the state’s southern area, including Manchester and Nashua, which also have much of the state’s homeless population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.