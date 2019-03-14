PLYMOUTH — A fire believed to have started from combustibles that were too close to a burning candle brought the Plymouth Fire-Rescue to 63 Main St. on Thursday afternoon.
There were no reported injuries, but Deputy Fire Chief Tom Morrison said, “This fire could have been a lot worse."
There is a business on the first level and five apartments on the second level. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit.
The crew had been busy at another location when the alarm came in, and Morrison it appears that there was a delay in reporting the fire. Firefighters were notified of the fire in an apartment on the second floor while en route to the location.
"This fire highlights the importance of the safe use of devices with open flames, as well as early notification of the fire department,” Morrison said.
Plymouth Emergency Management personnel assisted at the scene of the fire.
