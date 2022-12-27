Winter arrived in full force across Belknap County this year in the form of winter storm Elliott, and crews from power companies were still working Tuesday to restore power to communities across the state. 

The nationwide storm killed dozens and left many regions in a state of emergency as of this writing. New Hampshire, and by extension the Lakes Region, managed to avoid the worst of the storm, but hundreds of thousands experienced power outages.

