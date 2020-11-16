LACONIA — The citywide leaf collection is under way.
This week a city contractor will pick up to 10 bags of leaves from each residence on the same day as the residential trash collection.
The leaves must be be packed in compostable paper bags. The bags cannot be taped shut, the Public Works Department has advised.
Anyone with questions can call the DPW at 603-528-6379.
