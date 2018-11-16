LACONIA — A patron of a local coin-operated laundry is being credited with putting out a fire at the establishment before it had a chance to spread.
Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said the Laconia, Gilford, and Belmont fire departments were toned out Thursday just before 5 p.m. to a report of a fire at the Garden Island Laundromat and Tanning, located in the Seven Gables Mall at 585 Union Ave.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an extinguished fire in a storage room in the rear of the building.
Laundromat staff and customers discovered the fire after they heard smoke detectors sounding. A patron was able to act quickly and use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, Beattie said. The fire was limited to the storage room shelving and its contents.
Firefighters used special high-power fans to clear the laundromat of smoke.
The fire, apparently accidental, remains under investigation by the Laconia Fire Department, Beattie said.
