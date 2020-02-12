Alexandria

Trump, 258

Weld, 8

Alton

Trump, 894

Weld, 57

Ashland

Trump, 242

Weld,20

Barnstead

Trump, 619

Weld, 49

Belmont

Trump, 870

Weld, 79

Bridgewater

Trump, 171

Weld, 11

Bristol

Trump, 401

Weld,33

Canterbury

Trump, 288

Weld, 19

Center Harbor

Trump, 164

Weld, 24

Franklin

Ward 1

Trump, 307

Weld, 24

Ward 2

Trump, 237

Weld, 13

Ward 3

Trump, 347

Weld, 28

FRANKLIN TOTAL

Trump, 891

Weld, 65

Gilford

Trump, 934

Weld, 85

Gilmanton

Trump, 476

Weld, 39

Groton

Trump, 96

Weld, 0

Hebron

Trump, 119

Weld, 10

Hill

Trump, 165

Weld, 8

Holderness

Trump, 200

Weld, 21

Laconia

Ward 1

Trump, 347

Weld, 47

Ward 2

Trump, 267

Weld, 24

Ward 3

Trump, 257

Weld, 29

Ward 4

Trump, 287

Weld, 26

Ward 5

Trump, 201

Weld, 13

Ward 6

Trump, 449

Weld, 35

LACONIA TOTAL

Trump, 1,807

Weld, 174

Meredith

Trump, 837

Weld, 107

Moultonborough

Trump, 740

Weld, 79

New Hampton

Trump, 322

Weld, 39

Northfield

Trump, 572

Weld, 35

Plymouth

Trump, 387

Weld, 42

Sanbornton

Trump, 401

Weld, 28

Sandwich

Trump, 163

Weld, 24

Tilton

Trump, 388

Weld, 28

Wolfeboro

Trump, 936

Weld, 100

