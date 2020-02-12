Alexandria
Trump, 258
Weld, 8
Alton
Trump, 894
Weld, 57
Ashland
Trump, 242
Weld,20
Barnstead
Trump, 619
Weld, 49
Belmont
Trump, 870
Weld, 79
Bridgewater
Trump, 171
Weld, 11
Bristol
Trump, 401
Weld,33
Canterbury
Trump, 288
Weld, 19
Center Harbor
Trump, 164
Weld, 24
Franklin
Ward 1
Trump, 307
Weld, 24
Ward 2
Trump, 237
Weld, 13
Ward 3
Trump, 347
Weld, 28
FRANKLIN TOTAL
Trump, 891
Weld, 65
Gilford
Trump, 934
Weld, 85
Gilmanton
Trump, 476
Weld, 39
Groton
Trump, 96
Weld, 0
Hebron
Trump, 119
Weld, 10
Hill
Trump, 165
Weld, 8
Holderness
Trump, 200
Weld, 21
Laconia
Ward 1
Trump, 347
Weld, 47
Ward 2
Trump, 267
Weld, 24
Ward 3
Trump, 257
Weld, 29
Ward 4
Trump, 287
Weld, 26
Ward 5
Trump, 201
Weld, 13
Ward 6
Trump, 449
Weld, 35
LACONIA TOTAL
Trump, 1,807
Weld, 174
Meredith
Trump, 837
Weld, 107
Moultonborough
Trump, 740
Weld, 79
New Hampton
Trump, 322
Weld, 39
Northfield
Trump, 572
Weld, 35
Plymouth
Trump, 387
Weld, 42
Sanbornton
Trump, 401
Weld, 28
Sandwich
Trump, 163
Weld, 24
Tilton
Trump, 388
Weld, 28
Wolfeboro
Trump, 936
Weld, 100
