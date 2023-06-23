Ready to celebrate her 85th birthday in October, Penny Pitou is dialing back on her adventurous life. However, the Olympic medalist once described as “a perky blonde” is still as perky as they get.

Last winter, the Lakes Region celebrity led her final skiing and hiking trips in the Italian and Austrian Alps. Yet, chances are you'll still spot her hiking Gunstock, Belknap and Piper mountains with her dog, and she still mows her own 3-acre lawn.

