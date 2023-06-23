Last winter, Penny Pitou took 37 skiers each on two trips, to Italy and Austria. She skied in the back, telling stories and being optimistic about when the sun would come out. A year ago, she took 20 people hiking in Austria, but this year, she’s going only with one friend.

She still skis pretty well, she says, and has mastered turning right as well as left. “And I can ski in four New Hampshire resorts free because I’m so old,” she says.

