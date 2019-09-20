Parking fines
LACONIA — Parking fines would increase across the city under a proposed ordinance that will be the subject of a City Council public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
Under the proposal, the fine for blocking a sidewalk would be $25 for a first offense, $75 for a second, and $150 for a third.
Fines for overtime parking would increase from the current $10 to $15, and fines for parking from midnight to sunrise, or in the street overnight during the winter or during a no-parking period — now all $10 — would increase to $25.
The council gave initial, first-reading approval for the proposed ordinance by a split vote at its last meeting and is to take public comment before voting on the issue.
Short-term rentals
A regulatory system for short-term, Airbnb-type rentals in the city is to be considered by the City Council on Monday.
Under the proposal, those wishing to operate such a rental must file an application with the Planning Department.
The building would have to pass an inspection by the Fire Department and the Building Code Enforcement Department. A maximum occupancy for the unit will be set.
On-street parking will not be allowed.
Short-term lodging applications will be reviewed and approved or denied within 30 days, with notice sent to the applicant or abutters. The decision would be subject to appeal by neighbors or others.
Rescue boat
The Laconia Fire Department is asking the City Council for more than $18,000 to purchase a new inflatable, towable rescue boat.
The current rescue boat has been deemed by an independent evaluator as unsafe.
“The repairs we have made are now starting to fail,” stated a report submitted by Chief Kirk Beattie. “This boat is a critical piece of our water rescue response equipment. Specifically, in the fall, winter, and spring for all bodies of water, and year-round in the river, Lake Opechee, Pickerel Pond, and any other landlocked water.”
They said it
“It is a prime candidate. I would doubt any road would rate higher.”
— Mike Dugas, state highway safety engineer, on the likelihood Route 106 will get a new type of rumble strips between Loudon and Laconia to signal motorists of lane departures. Accidents, including head-on crashes, have claimed nine lives on that stretch of road over the last 15 months.
Facebook comment
“As someone who lives near the scene of many of these accidents I say ‘finally!’ I’d rather hear the rumble than listen to the helicopter circling overhead. It’s heartbreaking.”
— Stephanie Boisselle.
