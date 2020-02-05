Two reappointed library trustees
Two local residents have been reappointed to positions on the Board of Library Trustees. The City Council voted Monday to name Marie Bradley to another three-year term on the seven-member board. The council also renamed Bruce Kneuer as an alternate member of the board.
Collins appointed Ward 3 moderator
With only days left before the New Hampshire Presidential Primary, the position of Ward 3 moderator has been filled. At its last meeting, the City Council named Kathleen Collins to the position. Her duties will include supervising the polling place, inspecting the voter checklist and voting machines, aiding voters, receiving and processing absentee ballots, and signing the final tally of election results. Collins will serve in the post until the next municipal election in November 2021.
Ward 3 clerk position still vacant
City Clerk Cheryl Hebert has put out an appeal from someone to serve as Ward 3 Clerk. The responsibility of a ward clerk is to oversee and prepare the various election documents, such as tally sheets, as well as records of the time of various poll workers. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Ward 3 voters. Anyone interested in serving the position should call Hebert at 603-527-1265.
Nominations sought for property-improvement award
The city is looking for nominations for its Front Porch Award. The award is presented to a person who has taken steps to improve the appearance of their property. These improvements can be (but are not limited to): General property appearance, landscape appearance, general clean-up of a property, improvements to property such as painting, window replacement. Nomination forms can be found online at the city's website and then submitted to the City Manager’s Office, 45 Beacon Street East, Laconia, NH 03246, or email NBrown@laconianh.gov. Those with questions can call the City Manager’s Office at 603-527-1270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.