Vote

Alexandria

Old Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Alton

St. Katharine Drexel Church Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ashland

William Tirone Gymnasium, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Barnstead

Town Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Belmont

Belmont High School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bridgewater

Town Hall, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bristol

Town Offices, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Canterbury

Elementary School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Center Harbor

Town Offices, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Franklin

Ward 1, Elks Lodge, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 2, City Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 3, Middle School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Gilford

Youth Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Gilmanton

Academy Building, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Groton

Town House, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hebron

Community Hall (Congregational Church basement), 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hill

Public Library, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Holderness

Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Laconia

Ward 1, Beane Conference Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 2, St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 3, Middle School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 4, Memorial Park Clubhouse, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 5, Woodland Heights School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ward 6, Leavitt Park Clubhouse, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Meredith

Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Moultonborough

Public Safety Building, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

New Hampton

Town House, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northfield

Pines Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Plymouth

Elementary School, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sanbornton

Old Town Hall, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sandwich

Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tilton

Winnisquam High School, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wolfeboro

Town Hall, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Source: Secretary of State’s Office

