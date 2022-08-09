Harry Bean

Harry Bean, left, a state representative from Gilford whose family owns numerous apartments in the city, spoke against automated collection services, saying that automatic would not be able to adapt to commonplace obstacles and would, in the end, cost the city more in dollars and in headache. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. 

The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.

