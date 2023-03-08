Sample toters

Public Works Director Wesley Anderson brought sample toters for the Laconia City Council to view at their Monday meeting. The pink bin is 96 gallons for recyclables, the center bin is a 64-gallon trash bin, and the left bin is a smaller available by request to those over age 65 and those with disabilities. The grey bin is the largest size residents are able to use for trash and garbage under the current manual collection system. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — With automated waste removal services set to begin May 1 in the city, trash and recycling toters will be delivered to residents between April 17 and 28, according to a press release from the Department of Public Works. 

Single-family homes and multi-family apartments with four or fewer units will receive one 64-gallon container for trash and one 96-gallon container for recycling under the new system, the release notes. Buildings with more than four residential units or multiple businesses will receive four of each type of container. Residents older than 65 or that have a disability can request smaller containers for ease of use.

