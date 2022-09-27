The Laconia City Council voted in August to transition to an automated waste removal system, which requires residents to use standardized bins, provided by the city. The council voted Monday to approve the allotment plan proposed by the Department of Public Works. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Public Works Director Wesley Anderson brought sample toters for the Laconia City Council to view at their Monday meeting. The pink bin is 96 gallons for recyclables, the center bin is a 64-gallon trash bin, and the left bin is a smaller available by request to those over age 65 and those with disabilities. The grey bin is the largest size residents are able to use for trash and garbage under the current manual collection system. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
The Laconia City Council voted in August to transition to an automated waste removal system, which requires residents to use standardized bins, provided by the city. The council voted Monday to approve the allotment plan proposed by the Department of Public Works. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Public Works Director Wesley Anderson brought sample toters for the Laconia City Council to view at their Monday meeting. The pink bin is 96 gallons for recyclables, the center bin is a 64-gallon trash bin, and the left bin is a smaller available by request to those over age 65 and those with disabilities. The grey bin is the largest size residents are able to use for trash and garbage under the current manual collection system. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — When the city switches to automated waste collection next year, residences will receive standardized containers for their trash and recycling. Per an allotment plan approved by the council at Monday’s meeting, each single-family home will receive one 64-gallon toter for garbage and 96-gallon toter for recyclables.
Currently, residents must use 30-gallon containers and are limited to two for garbage. Because automated trash systems use a machine to lift barrels rather than manpower, each container can be larger but must be standard issue.
When deciding whether to sign a new contract to continue manual pickup or to switch to automated, the city factored in the cost of providing residences with containers. Even with the estimated costs of these new toters, the automated system was less expensive than manual.
The city will provide residents with these toters and develop a system to help residents dispose of their current bins if they do not wish to repurpose them.
Addressing concerns that the bigger containers would take up too much space or be too difficult to move, Public Works Director Wesley Anderson emphasized that the new toters have a similar footprint to those currently in use but are taller. Residents will therefore use fewer bins yet simultaneously gain capacity. All the options have wheels and a handle for transport, and those with disabilities or over the age of 65 can apply with the city to receive smaller toters.
“This is what I have at my home right now for recycling,” Anderson said of the 96-gallon toter, “and it’s actually easier hauling this" than hauling the current container without wheels.
Since the city began considering automated waste disposal, there has been concern from residents and owners of multi-unit buildings about there being enough capacity.
Buildings with three or fewer units will have the same allotment as single-family residences. Those with more than three units as well as businesses will be allowed four, 64-gallon toters for trash and four, 96-gallon toters for recycling. Currently, their trash is limited to seven of the current 32-gallon trash bins, so multi-unit buildings will actually gain 32 gallons of trash capacity.
The automated waste collection system is set to start as early as April 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.