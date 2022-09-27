LACONIA — When the city switches to automated waste collection next year, residences will receive standardized containers for their trash and recycling. Per an allotment plan approved by the council at Monday’s meeting, each single-family home will receive one 64-gallon toter for garbage and 96-gallon toter for recyclables. 

Currently, residents must use 30-gallon containers and are limited to two for garbage. Because automated trash systems use a machine to lift barrels rather than manpower, each container can be larger but must be standard issue. 

