LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 59 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon Friday.
One person was arrested.
Nicole M. Dellacroce, 45, of 13A Summer St., in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 16 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated accidents on Harglen Lane, at Cumberland Farms on Court Street, Funspot, and the parking lot at Lakes Region Mental Health.
Police responded to reports of disturbances on Church Street, Water Street, Laconia District Court, and Bay Street.
A report of vandalism on Provencal Road was investigated.
