Aiden Jobin, right, gets help with registering to vote at the Laconia High School library with Ward 6 Checklist Supervisor Lynda Brock, left. LHS seniors Sarah Ancora, standing at left, and Emma Fabian organized the registration drive. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Lynda Brock, center, supervisor of the checklist for Laconia Ward 6, gave her time to register Laconia High School students to vote Wednesday morning. Seniors Sarah Ancora, standing at right, and Emma Fabian, far right, organized this year's student voter registration. Mayor Andrew Hosmer, far left, and Laconia Schools Superintendent Steve Tucker were also in attendance. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun)
From left, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Laconia High School senior Emma Fabian, Ward 6 Checklist Supervisor Lynda Brock, LHS senior Sarah Ancora and Laconia Schools Superintendent Steve Tucker at the Wednesday morning voter registration drive at LHS. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Seniors from Laconia High School found a convenient voter registration location in their school library Wednesday morning, thanks to the work of two of their classmates.
"Last year, one of the seniors decided to do a voter registration drive as her senior project," senior Emma Fabian explained. "One of the things about the project is that it has to have some kind of legacy that future seniors can hold on to. We were asked by the librarians to run it this year and see if anyone wanted to help out."
Last year, the voter drive helped register 14 students. Four had already come to the library just 20 minutes after the drive started.
"It's something that can help them in their future and it's a great opportunity for people to step up and take their chances and learn how democracy works," said Sarah Ancora, the second student organizer of the event.
"I thought I was going to have to go to the courthouse," said senior Aiden Jobin shortly after registering, "It's something new. I'm glad to be registered and be a part of it. It was pretty simple, pretty self explanatory. The lady that helped me was very nice, she gave me specific instructions and it was very easy. I believe everyone should be able to do it."
That "nice lady" was Ward 6 checklist supervisor Lynda Brock, who gave her time to oversee the registration process of each interested student. Mayor Andrew Hosmer and Laconia Schools Superintendent Steve Tucker also attended to congratulate new voters.
"I would say most of us are pretty passionate about politics," said Fabian. "We have very strong-headed people in our grade."
"There can be [conflict], but at the end of the day, you're allowed to have your own opinions, it's who you want to vote for," Ancora said. "We respect that as Laconia High School students."
