LACONIA – Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, based in Laconia, has signed a letter of intent to merge with the Concord Area Visiting Nurse Association, the organizations announced Thursday.
The non-binding letter of intent is the first step in a process that involves further due diligence, negotiation of final terms, opportunities for public input, approval by each organization’s Board of Trustees and review by federal and state regulators.
In a statement, the organizations said the resulting unified agency will:
Improve access to high-quality home-based care for individuals and families in 82 communities served
Respond to growing demand for specialty home-based clinical services, including intravenous therapy, wound care and pediatrics
Enhance and expand community wellness programming
Attract, retain and develop a highly-skilled workforce
"Agencies that deliver home health and hospice services face challenges that are making it more difficult to deliver care, including complexities in technology, licensing and administrative requirements, and demand for services that require a higher level of expertise,” said Beth Slepian, President and CEO of Concord Regional VNA. “Our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of our patients, staff and communities as we all grapple with this serious public health emergency, however, we must also look to the future. Merging our agencies would allow us to maintain a high level of care, and scale to expand services throughout the New Hampshire communities we serve.”
“Concord Regional VNA and Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice have a longstanding history of working closely together,” said Lisa Dupuis, CEO, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice. “With the health care landscape continually changing, we need to focus on the future in order to guarantee that we can continue to deliver the highest level of home-based health care, and I am excited about the possibilities affiliating with Concord Regional VNA would offer to our communities, our patients and our staff.”
Merging would bolster the agencies’ future sustainability and ability to meet the growing demand for home- and community-based health care, including nursing services, physical rehabilitation, occupational therapy, homemaking services, end-of-life care, and wellness programming, the agencies said.
Formed through the merger of Community Health & Hospice in Laconia and the VNA & Hospice of Southern Carroll County in Wolfeboro, Central VNA provides in-home healthcare services to 47 Lakes Region communities, including home care, rehabilitation services, pediatric care, palliative care, and a comprehensive, team-based home hospice program.
Incorporated in 1899, Concord Regional VNA is a not-for-profit licensed and certified home health and hospice care provider. The agency serves people of all ages in more than 44 communities in central New Hampshire by providing home care, hospice, palliative, and personal home services, pediatric and maternal child health services, and wellness programming. Concord Regional VNA opened New Hampshire’s first hospice house in 1994. In fiscal year 2019, Concord Regional VNA provided more than $5.1 million in community benefits.
More information and updates about the proposed merger can be found at vnaforthefuturenh.com.
