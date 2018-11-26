LACONIA — After 21 years with the Laconia Fire Department, Kirk Beattie was sworn in Monday as its new chief.
Beattie, 44, who became the eighth full-time fire chief in the city’s history, paused to thank his family for bearing with the times he has been absent while fighting fires.
He spent hours Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day supervising the battle against a five-alarm fire that destroyed an old farmhouse and attached barn in Belmont. Through an inter-municipal agreement, he is also chief of the Belmont Fire Department.
"I know this is hard,” he said. “It’s a hard job to be a child of, especially when you are dedicated. They saw me for two hours on Thanksgiving Day, enough to wolf down some food and go to bed.
“Not the first Thanksgiving, not the first Christmas, not the first holiday they’ve gone through this.”
As is traditional, Fire Capt. Jason Bean read a poem from late New York City Fire Chief Edward Croker.
“I have no ambition in this world but one, and that is to be a fireman.
“The position may in the eyes of some appear to be a lowly one; but those who know the work which a fireman has to do believe his is a nobel calling.
“Our proudest moment is to save lives. Under the impulse of such thoughts the nobility of the occupation thrills us and stimulates us to deeds of daring, even of supreme sacrifice.
“Fireman are going to be killed right along. They know it, every man of them. Firefighting is a hazardous occupation. It is dangerous on the face of it, tackling a burning building. The risks are plain. Consequently, when a man becomes a fireman his act of bravery has already been accomplished.”
Beattie was the city’s first paramedic-firefighter. Before his promotion, he was the department’s assistant chief.
He succeeds Chief Ken Erickson, who retired at the end of September at age 59.
Erickson retired after weeks of tension between the City Council and the fire department.
Councilors had hoped to explore the idea of using a private company to supplant the department’s ambulance services. At least one councilor suggested firefighters had intimidated a qualified bidder into rescinding his bid.
Beattie has said he wants to mend fences between the department and the council.
“Both sides are working hard to make sure that happens, so I’m very confident we can continue to fix all that went on,” he said when his promotion was first announced.
Beattie, a Laconia resident, grew up in Franklin, where his father and grandfather were firefighters.
He holds an associate’s degree in emergency medical services/paramedic education from NHTI-Concord, a bachelor’s degree in public service management from Granite State College and a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia Southern University.
City Manager Myers praised him.
“He has been involved in school safety, public health, many other things,” Myers said. “I know he has the respect of everybody in this room from staff on up. I’m very excited that he is our new chief. I know he will do great things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.