KEENE — Each year, as part of Women’s History Month, Keene State College honors outstanding women of New Hampshire. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories," continuing a three-decade tradition.
“Storytelling and the dissemination of news give important visibility to our collective history,” said Misty Kennedy, business manager for external events.
Categories are Keene State Student, Keene State Faculty or Staff, Greater Monadnock Region and State of New Hampshire. At an on-campus celebration March 23, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell presented awards to five women: Melanie Plenda, Cecily Weisburgh, Jennifer “Jenn” Carroll, Marianne Salcetti and Caitlin Howard.
This year’s honorees have been active in the news media, including print, radio, television, blogs, podcasts and social media, as well as historical preservation. They are all consummate storytellers, Alexander noted.
State awardee Melanie Plenda is director of the Granite State News Collaborative. Monadnock Region has two awardees, Cecily Weisburgh, co-executive editor of The Keene Sentinel, and Jennifer “Jenna” Carroll, education director for Cheshire Historical Society. Faculty awardee Marianne Salcetti is faculty emeritus at Keene State College, and student awardee Caitlin Howard is administrative executive editor for The Equinox student newspaper.
