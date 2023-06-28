Judith Reever

Judith Reever was a passionate advocate for the wellbeing of children throughout her life. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — For decades, there was a door in Lakeport that would open to any child in need of shelter. The hand that opened that door belonged to Judith Reever, a native of Laconia who suffered a pair of tragedies as a child and grew into a person who dedicated herself to bettering the lives of all the children she could reach.

Reever, 82, died on Monday night, following a period of declining health. Details of memorial services are still being finalized. A representative of her family said the public will be welcome.

