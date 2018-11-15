GILFORD — As a child, Gary Kiedaisch was introduced to the general manager of Belknap Mountain Recreation Area, now called Gunstock Mountain Resort, and received a red hat that he wore for years.
“I thought he had the coolest job in the world,” Kiedaisch recalls. “He got to look out at the ski lifts.
“I wore that hat until it was in tatters.”
Now, at age 72 and with decades of experience in the ski industry, Kiedaisch’s career has come full circle. The Belknap County Delegation on Wednesday named him to the Gunstock Area Commission.
Kiedaisch, who lives on a 100-acre property off Meredith Neck Road, formerly directed the Sunday River Ski School in Bethel, Maine, was a vice-president at Waterville Valley Resort and was president and chief executive officer of the Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont.
He also had stints as chief executive officer at Bolle Sports Eyewear, Bauer Nike Hockey, The Coleman Company and the Igloo Products Corp.
The delegation selected Kiedaisch over three other candidates — Rep. Valerie Fraser, Gilford Town Administrator Scott Dunn and Certified Public Accountant Jeffrey Graham.
Fraser sponsored state legislation that would have limited the power of the commission and given the County Delegation final say on operating plans, expenses and budgets at Gunstock, which is owned by the county. The bill failed.
The commission has five members, who have staggered terms. The term of Ruth Larson, of Alton, expires this year.
Kiedaisch said he will participate in a study to examine the best route forward for Gunstock.
“It's important to look at all options and come to it with an open mind,” he said. “It’s a tremendous asset that the county owns. It’s important to the lifestyle of people in the community that use it as well as to guests. It’s important that the facility is used for the highest and best purpose.”
He said the ski area has a number of factors going for it.
“It’s not broken,” he said. “The current management team is doing a good job.”
A key advantage for Gunstock is its proximity to large population centers. Boston is about 100 miles away.
Its close proximity to Lake Winnipesaukee allows it to make money with summer resort operations like zip lines, camping and various other activities and events.
For five decades, Gunstock operated as a self-sustaining entity but poor snow seasons and heavy debt service caused by expansion has necessitated some support from county taxpayers in recent years.
Like every other ski area, Gunstock is dependent on the weather. A Christmas holiday without adequate snow can be financially disastrous.
Kiedaisch said the resort’s ample water supply allows for robust snow-making operations as long as the weather is cold enough, which is now the case.
On Thursday, multiple snow guns were in full operation as temperatures dipped well below freezing.
Gunstock General Manager Greg Goddard said a seasonal impoundment dam on the back side of Cobble Mountain contains about 80 million gallons of water and is replenished by the Gunstock watershed.
“We can pump about 5,800 gallons of water per minute at maximum capacity,” Goddard said. “That’s enough water to theoretically produce a foot of snow on one acre of land in less than an hour.”
Gunstock's customer base includes an aging population. Many people come to the Lakes Region to retire and business leaders have been trying to attract younger workers and their families.
Kiedaisch, who learned to ski at age 3 and was a nationally ranked ski racer, said many older people are avid skiers.
“I’m 72, but I feel 40 and behave like I’m 40,” he said. “Older people have the time to ski. Many are retirees, snowbirds who don’t go south.”
