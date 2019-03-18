MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes School District has announced three informal receptions to welcome newly hired Inter-Lakes Middle and High School Principal Scott Currier.
The first reception is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Inter-Lakes Middle-High School. Joining Currier at each session will be assistant principals Mark Parsons and Dr. Michelle Robinson, and Superintendent Mary Moriarty.
Upcoming receptions are on Wednesday, March 27, at 6 p.m. at the Center Harbor Town Hall and Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at Sandwich Central School.
Currier will start his new duties on July 1.
Moriarty said, "Throughout a rigorous selection process, which included participation from students, parents, community, staff, administrators and School Board members, Mr. Currier has demonstrated that his beliefs for student learning and success as well as his ability to build rapport and relationships are well matched with Inter-Lakes."
Current Inter-Lakes Middle & High School principals Patti Murphy and Everett Bennett will be retiring at the end of this school year, after serving as a building principal for 22 years.
"Both Mrs. Murphy and Mr. Bennett's high degree of commitment to outstandingly serving the children of Inter-Lakes continues to be evident as they prepare for this transition and the passing of the Laker baton to Mr. Currier," Moriarty said.
After earning a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from the University of Maine-Farmington and a master of arts degree in teaching from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, Currier began his educational career as a math teacher at Belmont High School. He later returned to his hometown roots in Milton as a teacher, assistant principal and principal at Nute Middle High School. Most recently, Currier served as K-12 principal with the Lin-Wood School District.
Inter-Lakes School Board Chair Richard Hanson said, "On behalf of the Inter-Lakes School Board and School District, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Currier. Upon meeting Mr. Currier, it was clear that his personal approach to building relationships with all stakeholders will be an asset to our school community as we continue to work together to provide high-quality learning experiences for all students."
