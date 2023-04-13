MEREDITH — From designing their own robot to mastering the art of teamwork, the Inter-Lakes High School Lakerbots are gearing up for an extraordinary challenge.

This talented group of nearly 30 students has earned a coveted spot at the FIRST Robotics World Robotics Championship in Houston. As they prepare to face off against 600 teams from around the globe, the Lakerbots are ready to showcase their technical prowess and unique skills from April 19 to 22. Supporters can watch the competition live on Twitch.

