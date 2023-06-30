LACONIA — Rain is threatening to eliminate a few classic cars from the city's Independence Day parade on Sunday, July 2, and a controversy over a diversity section is also presenting a challenge. 

Councilor Tony Felch, who represents Ward 6 and is overseeing applications for this year’s parade, said that, as of Wednesday, a handful of march groups are participating, and the band Where’s Adam will play on a flatbed truck during the procession. Two floats were confirmed: one from Goodhue Boat Company and one from the Belknap County Democratic Committee. The Belknap County Republicans do not have a float this year, according to Chair Gregg Hough, because they are celebrating the holiday at the Bean Family Barbecue. Felch is still accepting applications for participants in the parade through Saturday by emailing ynotynot@peoplepc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.