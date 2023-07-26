Center Harbor Historical Society

The Center Harbor Historical Society's museum is missing its two log books. Police confirmed they are investigating. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

CENTER HARBOR — There are a lot of questions, and few answers, about recent developments at the Center Harbor Historical Society. However, one thing is clear: two books, perhaps the most important documents to the operation of the organization, are missing. The historical society and the police are trying to figure out where they are.

The Center Harbor Historical Society museum is located within an 1886 schoolhouse on Route 25B, and is closed this year awaiting mitigation of mold and mildew. The building is owned by the town and leased for use by the historical organization.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.