GILFORD — Ice-Out on Lake Winnipesaukee is just days away.
“It’s going to happen this week,” predicted Dave Emerson, owner of Emerson Aviation, who has been declaring the Lakes Region's harbinger of spring for 20 years.
During a flight at midday Monday, Emerson noted for a photographer who was flying with him, there was considerable ice around Six Mile, Bear, Three Mile, One Mile, and Pine islands, as well as the area between Governors and Timber and Stonedam Islands. Meredith Bay remained largely closed in as well.
Ice-Out is considered to have occurred when the route of the MS Mount Washington is clear and the excursion vessel can safely navigate in and out of its five ports.
If Emerson’s prediction holds true, then Ice-Out will occur a week or two sooner than usual. It typically takes place during the third week of April, said Emerson, who took over the role in 2002 shortly after his father died.
The earliest Ice-Out on record was March 19 in 2016. The latest was on May 12 in 1888. In 2001 there was no Ice-Out because there was no Ice-In, the only year when the lake did not completely freeze over, according to records.
A combination of sunlight, rain, and winds causes the ice to deteriorate and break up, Emerson explained.
Rains last week, coupled with strong winds on Saturday which gusted to around 30 mph created vast expanses of open water in Alton Bay and The Broads, which is the widest part in the state’s largest lake.
When ice becomes black and porous that’s the sign that an ice floe will disappear in a matter of days, Emerson said.
Emerson began compiling records of Ice-Out in 1979, the year before his father became the event's official referee. Prior to 1980 that duty was carried out by Bob Aldrich, a real estate agent and amateur pilot who also organized an annual Ice-Out lottery to raise funds for the local Rotary Club.
Emerson Aviation offers a charter service and scenic rides over the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.