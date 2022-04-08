MEREDITH — Ice-Out was officially declared for Lake Winnipesaukee at 5:20 p.m. on Friday. Dave Emerson, of Emerson Aviation in Gilford, announced the call on social media.
Emerson had been eyeing a patch of ice in Meredith Bay, which finally broke up in the late afternoon sunshine and shifting wind on Friday. With that development, the lake became navigable for the MS Mount Washington, signaling the start of the boating season.
The earliest Ice-Out on record was March 19 in 2016. The latest was on May 12 in 1888. In 2001 there was no Ice-Out because there was no Ice-In, the only year when the lake did not completely freeze over, according to records.
In earlier interviews, Emerson said that Ice-Out typically occurs during the third week of April, though it has been happening earlier in recent years.
— Staff report
