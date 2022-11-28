FRANCONIA — Search and rescue teams recovered the body of 19-year-old Emily Sotelo, a college student from Massachusetts, last week on the north side of Mount Lafayette. Sotelo’s mother dropped her off at the trailhead on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. The goal: to solo hike three peaks including Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume. There was snow on the ground and the high temperature for that day was just 24 degrees Fahrenheit. The low temperature was 9 degrees. Despite the conditions, Sotelo expected she would complete the 13.7-mile loop in a day. 

When she failed to return to the trailhead on time Sunday evening, search and rescue teams started combing the mountain.

