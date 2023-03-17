Timeline

Gilford police shot and killed 17-year-old Mischa Fay during a mental health call on Jan. 1. The Attorney General's Office is still investigating the shooting to determine if it was justified. Two other shooting investigations in the Lakes Region may shed light on how long the determination could take. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

The police shooting death of 17-year-old Mischa Fay remains under investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, with no updates so far.

Fay was killed more than two-and-a-half months ago after Gilford police officers Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Doug Wall responded to a call on New Year's Day at the residence where Fay allegedly was armed with a knife. According to the Attorney General’s Office, a confrontation occurred between Fay and the two officers within minutes of their arrival. Ayotte discharged his taser, and Wall fired a single shot that hit Fay. Fay was then transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia, where he was pronounced deceased. Besides this short narrative, there is little information currently available to the public.

