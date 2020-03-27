LACONIA — As health care providers gear up for a potential surge in coronavirus patients, it may seem counterintuitive that some are adjusting their workforce downward, but, in the calm before the storm, elective procedures have been called off and, in some cases, there is not as much need for certain positions.
Kate Tarbox, spokeswoman for Speare Memorial Hospital, said this is a slow time.
“We are presently in a period of very low volumes, largely due to measures we have taken to protect our patients and staff from exposure to COVID-19, like temporarily delaying elective surgeries and procedures,” she said. “This has resulted in more staff than is currently needed in many departments.
“We are responding by adjusting the size of our workforce to meet the actual need in each department during this crisis.”
She said employees who are not working have been encouraged to take earned time off so they can continue to be paid.
“Some Speare employees who have children at home because of school closings are voluntarily opting to stay at home,” she said.
“These are not easy decisions, but this pandemic demands that we be prepared to take action in order to ensure that we can sustain our clinical operations during and after the COVID-19 crisis ends.”
At Lakes Region General Hospital, President and CEO Kevin Donovan said there have been a number of “low-census call-offs” for staff in areas where work is diminished as the result of the pandemic.
A low-census call-off means the volume of patients doesn’t warrant current staffing levels.
“For those employees who seek additional hours in other departments, we have created a centralized scheduling office that matches abilities with needs,” Donovan said. “For those who cannot or do not take advantage of such opportunities, they can seek unemployment benefits per new state rules related to COVID-19.”
He did not say how many employees are affected.
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu has met with state department heads to discuss redeploying workers to address the pandemic.
He has also put a hold on new hires and frozen capital spending for projects that have been planned but have not yet started.
The pandemic has led to record unemployment claims and is expected to put stress on state finances. Cost-saving measures are being considered.
The anticipated surge of coronavirus patients has not yet materialized.
New Hampshire’s Health and Human Services Department reported that as of Thursday, a total of 25 people statewide have required hospitalization because of the disease. There has been one death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.