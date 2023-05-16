LACONIA — Spruce Street ends abruptly, revealing a starkly different reality behind a thin veil of trees. To one side lies a seemingly ordinary neighborhood. On the other side is a community of approximately 100 people surviving in tents and under tarps. To some occupants, this place is known as Tent City.

Mayor Andrew Hosmer announced at the council meeting May 8 that the city would clear out the encampment on Sunday, May 21. Tent City residents were informed ahead of time about the cleanup by staff from the Community Action Program of Belknap and Merrimack counties.

Laconia's puzzling housing crisis

