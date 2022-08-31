LACONIA — Ever since Michael Thomas was a child, he's been carving wood. His work can be spotted all around the Lakes Region, usually depicting animals and natural scenes. The bulk of the carving is done with chainsaws, while smaller details are finished off with rotary tools and other implements.

“For me it's all over the map,” Thomas said, “but for any carver it's bears and eagles.”

