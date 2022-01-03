GILFORD — Joanna DeCesare sat alone in one of the chairs at her salon. Canvas prints of her photography decorated the orange walls while large mirrors reflected empty seats. She had opened the Factory in March of 1999. Now, on December 31, 2021, DeCesare was closing up shop.
“I’ve been cutting hair for over 50 years and the 23 years we’ve been here has just been an amazing experience,” said DeCesare. “I’ve had a lot of girls here come and go and there’s been some that have stayed the whole time. Kim, we’ve worked together for thirty years. Faith has been here almost 20 years, Shelly, who was our nail tech, has been here 19 years.”
The three employees DeCesare listed were all she had left after the pandemic.
“During COVID, I lost three girls due to family obligations. It was pretty scary,” recalled DeCesare, “first time in 23 years that I had more than a week off. We were closed for six or seven weeks. People were just so anxious to get back in here and get their hair done. The minute we opened the doors it was just crazy.”
All three of DeCesare’s employees were able to find work elsewhere in the community once it was announced that the Hair Factory was closing.
DeCesare started her hair career more than 50 years ago, operating out of her residence for eleven years before moving to work at a salon.
“I went on to another salon for eight or nine years before I opened up here. We just decided that I was ready to go on my own in a bigger space.”
In 1999, DeCesare opened the Hair Factory in Gilford, not too far from the airport. During those two-plus decades, DeCesare made countless connections with clients and her hairdressers.
“It’s a different kind of relationship in this business,” DeCesare said, “you become almost like family and you know people on a personal level after they come in every week or every month for so many years.”
When asked what was going through her mind on her last day of business, DeCesare sat back for a moment and reflected.
“It’s emotional,” DeCesare said, fighting back tears, “It’s a lot. We’ve had some really great times. It’s going to be different. Whatever happens for this year, I'm grateful for all the years we had. Everybody was amazing. Some girls came for a few months or years and left and they brought their own talents here and serviced so many great people. Our customers have been amazing too.”
As for the reason for closing, a sign on the front door listed circumstances beyond DeCesare’s control.
“The building is being sold,” DeCesare explained. “I was informed that the rent would be going up, and the same week I found out about my own health issues. So there was just no way to make it happen. That’s why I have to close.”
For the next few weeks, DeCesare will be moving out of the space, and selling off equipment and products to other stylists. As for what’s next, DeCesare said she isn’t sure.
“I don’t want to give up hair altogether,” DeCesare said. “I have a couple medical issues I have to get through. That’s first after I close. Hopefully by the spring I can continue on in some capacity. I love hair, its’ my first thing. I also love art and photography.”
Despite the sadness and loss, DeCesare projected some optimism for the next year.
“It’s a great business and I hope it doesn’t end right now with this, but we’ll see. Maybe '22 will be something spectacular.”
