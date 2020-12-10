GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort opens its ski season Friday with the Penny Pitou, Pistol and Ramrod lifts and a dozen trails open, President and General Manager Tom Day said Thursday.
“It has been cold enough to make snow and it looks like it’s getting cold again on Monday, so we’re hoping for a good run of weather before Christmas,” he said.
Those who want to go skiing need to make reservations in advance.
The watchwords this season are “Know before you go,” meaning people should go on the resort website to see new COVID-19 precautions such as booting up at the car and limited use of indoor facilities.
For today through Sunday, the resort is only selling 100 passes a day. Management wants to make sure the combination of those skiers and holders of season passes don’t overcrowd the ski area.
Attendance is being limited to comply with social distancing requirements to limit the spread of COVID-19.
There are indications that people are anxious for the season at a time when some may be going stir-crazy because of the pandemic.
“We’ve certainly been getting a lot of excited phone calls from people,” Day said. “Everybody is psyched to get going. We’re operating under the state guidelines, and we’re just ready to get rolling, get out on the snow and enjoy it.”
On the Web:
Gunstock Mountain Resort: www.gunstock.com
