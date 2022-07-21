GILFORD — Despite giving two weeks notice for their resignations, the employment of the Gunstock Mountain Resort's management team appears to be ending today as members of the Belknap County Sheriff's Department, including Sheriff Bill Wright, were called to monitor their exit from the property.
The management staff gave their notice at Wednesday night's Gunstock Area Commission meeting. Resort staff gathered outside the main lodge Thursday morning. Gunstock Area Commissioner Doug Lambert addressed the crowd, asking them to return to their normal working routines. After the crowd resisted, Lambert called a 10 a.m. non-public, employee-only meeting.
