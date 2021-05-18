GILFORD — The Gunstock Hillclimb is returning to Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 16. Staged by Ridge Runner Promotions and featuring Eastcoastin’ Enterprises, this adrenaline packed day of action will consist of strictly amateur level competition this year. For the thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who visit the Lakes Region of New Hampshire for Laconia Motorcycle week, this super charged event is certain to be the focal point.
The Hillclimb is a classic Bike Week tradition dating back as early as 1938. This popular event was resurrected in 2017 after a six-year hiatus. This year will be an amateur-only competition.
“The amateurs are back on the original hill,” said Ridge Runners owner, Michael Farnsworth. “We’ve added the country’s best stunt crew: All Harley-Davidson riders and Eastcoastin.’ Do not miss this show, it’s going to be one for the ages.”
The course climbs the steep runout of Gunstock’s historic 70 meter Torger Tokle Memorial Ski Jump. A massive earthen start ramp has been constructed to add even more flair and excitement for the spectators. They will be able to witness some of the best amateur riders as they race to the hilltop finish line. Ridge Runner Promotions and Gunstock have agreed to hold the Hillclimb at the ski jump location through 2023, which will be the 100th Anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week.
“We at Gunstock are really excited to be able to host the Hillclimb this year,” said Tom Day, Gunstock’s president and general manager. “It is a great spectator event that creates an exciting option for all the Bike Week participants.”
This year’s event will feature three shows with the outlandish daredevil performances of Eastcoastin’ Enterprises throughout the day. These self-proclaimed “hooligans” based out of New Haven, CT are known for their reckless BMX and motorcycle stunts and are sure to keep the crowd entertained.
Winners of each amateur class will receive plaques at an awards ceremony following the competition, said Farnsworth.
As always, a special 50/50 raffle will be held by Ridge Runner Promotions during the event, with proceeds benefiting the Shawn Farnsworth Memorial Fund.
Gates open to the public at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. Racing continues throughout the day concluding at 5 p.m. and awards to follow.
Admission is $20 for the day, and free for children 10 and under. Onsite food, beverage, and retail vending are available at the Hillclimb. The event is BYOB, with beer and wine available for purchase on site. Please note: no backpacks or large bags, no tents or umbrellas, no glass bottles, and no animals will be allowed into the venue.
Hillclimb spectators and Laconia Motorcycle Week visitors are invited to make Gunstock their home base for the week. Camp sites are available in easy walking distance to the Hillclimb in Gunstock’s expansive campground, voted Best of NH 2018.
