GILFORD — With the issue of payment of $50,000 in legal fees connected to the Gunstock Commission-County Delegation lawsuit unresolved, the Gunstock Area Commission is scheduled to meet behind closed doors today to discuss a legal matter.
The notice of the special meeting, set for 1:30 p.m. today, was posted Thursday morning.
According to the agenda, the purpose of the non-public meeting is so the Gunstock Commission can consider legal advice.
At a meeting last month the commission voted to seek an independent legal opinion about the merits of its lawsuit against the Belknap County Delegation.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Mike Sylvia, who chairs the delegation, had earlier asked the commission to pay $40,000 in legal fees which the delegation has been charged in defending the suit, which Sylvia has called frivolous.
Gunstock Commission Chair Peter Ness said last month it would be beneficial to hire an outside attorney to review the record and determine how the dispute started.
At the time the delegation voted to hire legal counsel to defend it in the suit it authorized spending up to $20,000 to pay for legal services. As recently as last month the delegation’s legal bill totaled $40,827.50. However, on Tuesday the delegation was told that that bill is now $50,000, and it voted 12-3 to seek reimbursement of that amount from the Gunstock Commission.
The county commissioners, who are responsible for managing the county budget and approving payment of bills sent to the county, have said that they believe they have authority to approve only up to $20,000 — the amount specified in the delegation’s vote.
