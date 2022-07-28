GILFORD — Peter G. Ness, chair of the Gunstock Area Commission, the body that oversees the operations of Gunstock Mountain Resort, called a special meeting of the commission for Friday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m., at the mountain. The notice was sent out late Thursday, and the meeting will not be open to the public.
The purpose of the non-public session, according to the meeting notice, is for the commission to discuss legal matters, confidential financial matters, and employment matters.
