LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction will hold its final pre-Auction item drive at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
New, unused and unwrapped items are desperately needed to help the Children’s Auction raise the same level of funding in 2020 as it has in recent years. COVID-19 has put an enormous damper on the organization’s ability to gather items and on volunteers’ individual fundraising efforts through events, primarily.
“While many items have been received at this time, there is a need for thousands of items to raise enough money to meet the needs of the community,” said Jaime Sousa, GLRCA board chairperson. “Local businesses have stepped up to gather items and even allowed us to have item drives in their parking lots, but we are not done yet. We need more items to serve more people in 2021.”
While all new items are welcome, traditionally gift cards, electronics, tools, toys, sporting goods and household items bring in the highest bids.
Completed donor forms must accompany each donation; forms are available at https://bit.ly/32ahYHb and will also be available at the pavilion.
Gift card donations can be dropped off at the pavilion; mailed to GLRCA, 383 South Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246; or ordered online and delivered to GLRCA.
Because of the threat of the pandemic, this year’s auction will be held virtually from the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Auction leaders will not accept donations during the event to ensure there is time to properly sanitize and photograph every item in a manner in which volunteers can social distance.
For more information, contact Jennifer Kelley, Children’s Auction Coordinator at Jenn@ChildrensAuction.com.
