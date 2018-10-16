LACONIA — Republican state Sen. Bob Giuda, who has piloted planes ranging from the Piper Cub to jumbo jets, says much of the state’s economy is on a good glide path.
But the one-term senator says he wants to get re-elected to make sure more people share in this prosperity.
Giuda, who served in the state House from 2001 to 2006, is a retired airline captain and a former U.S. Marine Corps pilot. He has a bachelor’s degree in operations analysis from the U.S. Naval Academy. He and his wife, Christine, have three children and one grandson.
His Sept. 19 campaign finance filing, the latest available, showed $48,960 in receipts. Most of his contributions are from individuals.
Giuda believes state cuts in business taxes paired with cuts made on the national level have been good for the state’s economy, which has an unemployment rate of 2.7, No. 4 nationally, and is No. 7 in household income.
He said the state and federal changes produced $100 million in additional revenue for the state and that this money was distributed to towns for school safety and infrastructure improvements along with road and bridge construction.
“Reducing the business enterprise and business profit taxes have been incredibly effective,” he said. “We’re creating new industries here.
“We're competitive now. Our business climate has improved dramatically.”
“At the end of the day, it's about the economy. There isn't a welfare program around that's as good as a good paying job, and we are seeing those jobs increase.”
However, he also noted that opportunity and prosperity are skewed toward southern New Hampshire because of its better-developed technology and transportation infrastructure.
His Senate District 2 includes Plymouth, Meredith, New Hampton and Ashland among other towns.
“Jobs are critically important in this district,” he said. “There is more industry in the south and more tourism in the north. Our economic is more fragile.”
He said he’s proud of his role in overriding Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of a bill helping the biomass industry. The veto override was seen as a victory for the forest industry and wood chipping plants.
He also points with pride to his vocal efforts in opposition to the Northern Pass power transmission project.
Giuda favors giving parents the option of using some public education money for private tuition costs.
“The school system is an interesting paradox,” he said. “We’re spending 70 percent more with 20 percent fewer students.”
Standardized testing shows too many students are not academically proficient, he said. “We have a great graduation rate, but we have kids who are not prepared,” he said.
One thing that could help, Giuda said, is to give parents more alternatives and educational choices for their children.
“I’m not opposed to the institution of public education, but charter schools and education scholarships can have a good impact,” he said.
He also said that, if re-elected, he would work to bring more high-speed internet to rural New Hampshire, demand more transparency in government and improve workforce readiness.
