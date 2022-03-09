GILFORD — Gilford voters overwhelmingly approved proposed town expenditures, and upheld two time-honored traditions: Unchallenged incumbent Gus Benavides, a local real estate agent, returned to the select board, and a Revolutionary War-era flag was chosen as the town’s official banner.
Benavides, who has been on the select board for five terms and 15 years, said he is the town’s longest-serving selectboard member since 1812.
“I’m just so grateful to the residents for their continued support. I’m honored and it’s humbling,” he said. “I love to serve my community in any way possible... making it a great place to live, work and play.” He said he will continue to make sure residents’ needs are met, while being fiscally responsible to residents.
Benavides claimed 1,032 votes in polling on Tuesday, but the top vote-getter in municipal elections this year was town moderator Sandra McGonagle, with 1,196 votes. The three winners for open slots on the town’s budget committee were Johnna-Dee Davis with 761 ballots in her favor, followed by Dorothy Piquado with 724 and Gaye Fedorchak with 671.
Residents voted 784 to 457 to adopt as Gilford’s official town flag an historic banner dating from the 1781 Battle of Guilford Courthouse during the Revolutionary War. A contemporary design by a Gilford student gathered 409 votes in favor, and 843 opposed.
A petition to allow Keno games within the town limits was defeated 760 to 526.
A noise ordinance aimed at curbing late night noise, including from short term vacations rentals, passed 745 to 549. It strengthens rules adopted at Town Meeting in 2017, and now prohibits “unreasonably loud voices or yelling that disturbs a person of average sensibilities” and “other sounds that constitute a breach of peace” during quiet hours that extend from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., widened from the previous time period of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Exempt from these prohibitions are sounds related to performances and commercial activities at Meadowbrook during the times of those engagements.
