Freya & her ride

Blacktop Saints Riding Club members Devin “Moonshine” Barlow and Alan “Deuces” Heart help present Freya with her new ride. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Freya is an outgoing kid who likes people, singing and anything with a motor. She also has mobility issues, which make it challenging for her to interact with peers at preschool, particularly at recess. So, she was thrilled to receive a vehicle of her own earlier this spring.

It wasn’t just any vehicle, either. It was an electric ride-on child’s truck, modified to specially suit Freya’s needs.

