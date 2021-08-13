GILFORD — An interim superintendent has been named to head the Gilford school system after Superintendent Kirk Beitler was placed on leave following his arrest for domestic assault.
Robert Gadomski will run the district “while Superintendent Beitler is on leave,” School Board Chair Gretchen Gandini said in an announcement Thursday.
Beitler is “on leave indefinitely” following his arrest on a charge of domestic violence simple assault, and another for simple assault, charges which he has denied. The arrests took place in Concord on July 6.
Gadomski recently retired as school superintendent in Somersworth. Prior to that he was superintendent of SAU 44 Northwood, assistant superintendent in Conway, and principal of Belmont Middle School.
Gadowski’s contract calls for him to work for a maximum of 12 months. He will work 16 hours a week, and be paid at a rate of $85 an hour, which works out to about $5,400 a month or $70,720 a year. Beitler continues to be on paid leave, Gandini said.
“Bob is a proven leader who brings a wealth of experience to this role. We are grateful to have him joining us on a part-time basis to lead the district while Superintendent Beitler is on leave," Gandini said.
Amie Leigh, the district’s business administrator, has been performing the superintendent’s duties since Beitler was placed on leave on Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.