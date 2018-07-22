PITTSBURG — A Gilford girl sustained a head injury when the all-terrain vehicle her father was operating on the Woodyard Trail in Pittsburg struck a rock and stopped abruptly. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said she was not wearing a helmet and her head struck the roll bar.
The accident occurred about 1 p.m. on Saturday and the Pittsburg Police Department was on the scene almost immediately, as an officer was on patrol in the area just after the crash occurred. Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS and a conservation officer responded to the scene as well.
The driver, Sean Aquaro, 42, of Gilford, was not injured in the crash and he accompanied his minor daughter in the ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of her injuries, where were not life-threatening.
She had been wearing a seatbelt, but not a helmet, authorities said.
