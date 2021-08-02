GILFORD — When they put their farmstand on the market, after running the business for more than 30 years, the Howes – Andy and Martina – dared to dream that they would find not just a buyer, but a partner. They dreamt of someone that would keep the Beans and Greens farmstand going.
Instead, they got four someones.
“This is a dream come true for us,” said Andy. “We didn’t want to see the farmstand go after so many years of growing it.”
The Howes kept their 300 acres of timberland and farm fields, but sold the lot that has the farmstand. Running the retail operation are Brian and Gail McCauley, Chris Collias and Lindy Consentino. They are real estate investors and retailers who saw both the Howes’ vision, and how it could be further developed with more attention.
The reasoning is simple. The farmstand includes retail sales and prepared food items. Those pursuits competed for the Howes’ attention, as they also had to attend to the production of flowers, fruits, vegetables and meats. The new ownership team allowed the Howes to focus on agriculture, while also bringing expertise necessary to expand the farmstand’s operation.
Some of those changes are visible already. Gail McCauley has grown the retail offerings, with an eye toward locally-made items whenever possible.
“People enjoy finding these products,” she said, adding that she intends to stock items such as candles, kitchen towels and cards. “Just things that are useful, not just for the second homeowner, but also the people that live here year-round.” Gail is also in charge of social media and newsletters, to keep Beans and Greens fans apprised of the latest developments.
The retail items will change with the seasons, she said, and will likely grow. The farmstand’s season will be extended into the cold weather, once they winterize it and find a way to heat it. The heat will likely come from a boiler fired by wood harvested from the Howes’ woodlots. Sustainability is part of their business philosophy, which is why they had looked into solar electricity generation before, but never had the time to act on it. The new management team can, though.
Along with winterizing the building, they are also planning to add 1,400 square feet of retail space to the second floor, which is either called the “mezzanine” or “hayloft,” depending on who is asked.
Another goal of the new management team is to grow the prepared-food aspect of the business. That can already be seen in the “Farm to Foodie” food truck parked at the farmstand. They also plan to add a wood-fired pizza wagon and offer grab-and-go meals in the stand.
The food business will be a dance partner for the farm fields. Fresh, local produce will give the prepared foods flavor and nutrition, while the kitchen will choose recipes that use whatever is in abundance that week on the farm.
Families can expect to spend more time at the farmstand, too. Last weekend, Beans and Greens hosted Family Farm Day, an event that drew more than 200 visitors. “Kids and the farm just go together really well,” said Andy.
Collias agreed, saying he wanted to “Take the great foundation that Andy and Martina built, and add on to it,” by broadening children-friendly programs at the farmstand. They plan to bring back the fairy house workshop and add a gnome home option. And they are adding “Beans and Scenes,” free family movie nights under the open-sided pavilion. Next up is Charlotte’s Web on Aug. 14.
The Howes are still working behind the scenes, just not quite as hard as they used to. “We were really tickled that Martina was able to take her first Mothers’ Day off in 30 years,” Collias said.
Andy Howe said he is pleased to see that Collias’ promise has proved to be true. “His dream was a win-win situation for everyone, and that’s come to fruition,” Andy said.
