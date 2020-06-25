Who can register to vote?
New Hampshire inhabitants who will be 18 years of age or older on the day of the next election, and a United States citizen. There is no minimum period of time you are required to have lived in the state before registering to vote. You may register as soon as you move into your new community.
If I attend college in New Hampshire, can I register to vote?
Yes. To register, you will need to provide proof of your identity, age, citizenship, and New Hampshire domicile. Proof can be either by documents or if you do not have documents with you, by affidavit. Documents can include a rent or utility receipt or a document from your school showing your address.
Where do I register to vote?
You may apply to your town or city clerk's office.
You may also register with your community's Supervisors of the Checklist. By law, the supervisors meet once, 6-13 days before each state election. Check your town/city website or call your clerk's office for the date, time, and location of the Supervisor's meeting.
Qualified individuals may register to vote, at any election, at their polling place on election day.
No matter when or where you register to vote, you will be required to fill out a New Hampshire voter registration form. You will be asked to show proof of identity, age, citizenship and domicile. This proof may be shown in paper or electronic form. If you do not have proof with you when registering, these qualifications may be established by signing affidavit(s).
Can I register absentee?
If you meet the state's qualifications and are unable to register in person because of disability or temporary absence, you may register by mail. You should request an absentee voter registration affidavit, New Hampshire voter registration form, and instructions from your town or city clerk. The completed absentee voter registration affidavit must be witnessed. You must return the completed affidavit, voter registration form, and copies of documents showing evidence of qualifications to your town or city clerk.
When is the last day I can register before a state election?
You may register at your polling place on election day. Before the election, the last day to register is the last meeting of the Supervisors of the Checklist. By law, the supervisors meet once, 6-13 days before each state election. Check your town/city website, or call your clerk's office for the date, time, and location of the Supervisor's meeting.
Do I have to register for each election?
No. Once you have registered in your town or city ward, your name is added to the checklist for that town/ward for all future elections. If you move your domicile to a different town or ward, you will need to re-register in your new town/ward.
