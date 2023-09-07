Franklin High

A staffing shortage at Franklin High School is moving some math and science classes online. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

FRANKLIN — With a struggle to hire teaching staff this year, Franklin High School had to pivot to find ways to meet basic educational requirements for students. Through partnerships with other institutions in the area, school leaders believe they have made lemonade from lemons.

Parents were notified in August that, because of a teacher shortage, core courses in science, technology, engineering and math would not be offered by the high school this year — including math more advanced than geometry and science other than physical science. To ensure students have the options they need to meet graduation requirements, school administrators collaborated with Lakes Region Community College and Winnisquam Regional High School to arrange a catalog of ways students could meet curriculum requirements. 

