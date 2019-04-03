CONCORD — Four local teachers were among those nominated for New Hampshire Teacher of the Year for 2020 in a ceremony in Concord on April 1. Thirty-nine candidates were nominated, the most ever during the history of the program.
Amie Edmunds is a social studies teacher at Gilford High School; Richard Fortier Jr. is a special education teacher at Prospect Mountain High School in Alton; Sharon Groleau is a mathematics teacher at Moultonborough Central School; and Laurie Hodgman is a first-grade teacher at Belmont Elementary School.
At the luncheon on Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu presented citations to the nominees. The teachers also displayed their work with students.
The nomination process includes applications and essays, recommendations, and resumes.
“As commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education, meeting teachers and learning what they are doing for our children is always exciting for me,” said Frank Edelblut, “but seeing so many New Hampshire educators being nominated this year and reading the acknowledgments of their colleagues and community is inspiring.”
The Teacher of the Year program is sponsored in New Hampshire by Geskus Studios and Yearbook Publishing. Finalists will be named later on this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.