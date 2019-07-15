CONCORD — Former Gilford Town Clerk and Tax Collector Denise M. Gonyer was sworn in Monday as director of the Secretary of State’s Office of Vital Records and State Registrar.
She had worked for Gilford for more than 30 years, the last 14 of which she was clerk.
She is a past president of the New Hampshire City and Town Clerk’s Association.
Among family and friends present in the Executive Council chambers at the State House were many fellow town clerks from around New Hampshire, including her immediate predecessor in Gilford, Deborah Eastman.
Gonyer heads a staff of 10 which is responsible for the recording and management of all vital records generated in the state, including certificates of birth, marriage, divorce, death and adoption. Copies of vital records filed with local clerks in the 234 towns and cities across New Hampshire are by law transmitted to the state Vital Records office in Concord to be archived and managed in a secure, central location.
Gonyer will continue to work closely with town and city clerks throughout the state in her new capacity.
The Executive Council confirmed Gonyer at its July 10 meeting for a four-year term.
